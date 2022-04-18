Dr Payal Tadvi suicide: Crime branch opposes discharge pleas of two accused
Mumbai In a reply to the discharge pleas by doctors Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, both accused of allegedly driving Dr Payel Tadvi to suicide, the Mumbai police crime branch on Monday said that they used to harass and publicly insult the deceased unnecessarily.
The crime branch said that strong evidence is available against the accused in terms of witness statements, recovered WhatsApp chats etc.
Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal filed the discharge pleas on April 7 before additional sessions judge Deepak Bhagwat. The crime branch on Monday filed a reply.
“Seventeen witness statements from the Topiwala National Medical College attached to BYL Nair Hospital, have been recorded and most of them have said that the arrested accused used to unnecessarily trouble and insult Dr Payal Tadvi in front of others,” said the crime branch.
“Dr Payal Tadvi and her mother Abeda Salim Tadvi had in November and December 2018 complained about the three senior resident doctors who used to harass her, after which she (Dr Tadiv) was transferred to some other department for a short period of time,” said the reply.
“The three resident doctors Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Ankita Khandelwal and Dr Bhakti Mehare, came together in a common conspiracy despite knowing that Tadvi belonged to Scheduled Tribe community and used to harass her in front of other patients, colleagues and employees over trivial reasons,” it added.
“The three doctors had threatened Tadvi that they would not let her operate or learn anything. The trio had also made several fake complaints against Tadvi to the Dean and the Head of Department and had even insulted Tadvi on the hospital WhatsApp group by calling her a runaway,” the reply further stated.
On May 22, 2019, the day Tadvi committed suicide due to alleged harassment, Khandelwal and Ahuja had gone to her room and destroyed a suicide note that Tadvi left, the reply added.
Meanwhile, the accused third doctor Dr Hema Ahuja has also filed for discharge. The court has now posted the matter to April 28.
The three were accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, who was also a student of the postgraduate degree course in gynaecology and obstetrics at the Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital.
SAD chief seeks Beant Singh assassin Rajoana’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is serving jail term for assassinating former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. The SAD president also made a similar plea to Union home minister Amit Shah. Rajoana was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995.
After UP, Haryana says masks must in these 4 NCR districts | Check details
As cases of Covid-19 are once again rising in several states, fuelling fears of a fourth wave, the Haryana government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in four districts falling in the national capital region. According to news agency PTI, Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said wearing masks has been made compulsory in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar – due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.
62-year-old man duped of ₹16 lakh by matrimonial match
PUNE A 62-year-old man, was duped of ₹16 lakh by an online matrimonial match during the lockdown in 2020. The accused restricted their contact on texts and online exchanges and entrapped him with a promise of a wedding, according to the complaint. The man paid an initial amount of ₹20,000 in form of hotel stay expense, security deposit, and wedding venue hunting charges.
Man who opened fire during Jahangirpuri clash arrested, says Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said. Sonu is a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they said. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.
Court grants advocate Jayshri Patil protection from arrest
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to advocate Jayshri Patil, who is named along with Patil's husband advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, as an accused in the violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Apprehending arrest in the case, Patil moved for anticipatory bail claiming that she is “completely innocent and falsely implicated.”
