Dream Marol’s marathon and cleanliness drive to be held on Jan 29

Mumbai: A group of citizens from Marol, under the aegis of Dream Marol, have organised a marathon and cleanliness drive on January 29. More than 1500 participants are expected for the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main aim of the event is to create awareness about health and cleanliness. The citizens expect to get together after this to create more responsible, healthier Marolkars and a more liveable Marol in an experimental bottom-up initiative of urban planning.

“With the right partners, and the right projects this would become a replicable model for the rest of the city and the country at large. We started with just a few of us discussing the civic problems in the area and have now become a thriving community of more than 1000 people,” said Suresh Nair.

He added that the locality has been divided into seven zones and multiple dedicated WhatsApp groups try to discuss and tackle the hyperlocal issues they face on a day-to-day basis. Some of these problems include inadequate drainage systems, haphazard garbage collection, lack of footpaths, encroachments and lack of public toilet facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through the marathon and cleanliness drive, the group also aims to reach out to more stakeholders like residential complex committees, commercial societies, slum dwellers, hawkers, rickshaw/taxi drivers unions, sweepers, schools and every resident of Marol.

“We keep the movement completely apolitical and religiously agnostic, due to which it has been welcomed with open arms by all the locals,” said Nair.