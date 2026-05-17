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DRI arrests two, seizes cocaine worth 13 cr

DRI officials intercepted an Indian woman arriving from Addis Ababa on May 13 and recovered 1.5 kg of liquid cocaine concealed in eight pouches in her baggage. The contraband is estimated to be worth ₹7.8 crore in the illicit market.

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled two drug smuggling attempts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized 2.6 kg of cocaine worth 13 crore. Two persons have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to officials aware of the developments.

DRI arrests two, seizes cocaine worth 13 cr

In the first case, DRI officials intercepted an Indian woman arriving from Addis Ababa on May 13 and recovered 1.5 kg of liquid cocaine concealed in eight pouches in her baggage. The contraband is estimated to be worth 7.8 crore in the illicit market.

In a separate operation, officials intercepted a foreigner who had also arrived from Addis Ababa on May 14 and ingested capsules containing cocaine. The man later purged 70 capsules containing 1 kg of cocaine, valued at 5.4 crore in the illicit market, officials said.

The seized contraband was confiscated and both accused were arrested.

 
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airport directorate of revenue intelligence
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