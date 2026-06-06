DRI seizes 522 kg cannabis worth 2.61 crore, two arrested

Mumbai: In an intelligence-led operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 522.55 kilogram of cannabis (ganja), valued at around ₹2.61 crore, in Nagpur from two members of an alleged inter-state drug trafficking syndicate. Both the accused were arrested after being caught red-handed, allegedly transporting the consignment in a heavy-duty goods truck from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border to Maharashtra for delivery to local networks, DRI officials said on Friday.

(Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused were intercepted on National Highway-53 at the Mathani Toll Plaza in Nagpur, and a search of the truck revealed eight bags with 247 packages of cannabis, each of them wrapped in khaki-coloured plastic tape, hidden in a compartment behind the driver’s seat. The operation was conducted by the Nagpur unit under the DRI’s Mumbai zonal unit. The recovered ganja, valued at Rs. 2.61 crore in the illicit markets, along with the vehicle valued at Rs. 8.5 lakh, were seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The two accused were also arrested under the NDPS act.

Earlier this year, in two separate but connected operations, the DRI’s Nagpur unit had seized over 1,250 kg of cannabis worth ₹6.25 crore and arrested four accused individuals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “These relentless operations demonstrate the DRI’s sustained enforcement action against organised narcotics trafficking networks operating across state borders,” a DRI official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These relentless operations demonstrate the DRI’s sustained enforcement action against organised narcotics trafficking networks operating across state borders,” a DRI official said. {{/usCountry}}