DRI seizes cocaine worth 70 cr in multiple cases

MUMBAI: In a series of multiple seizures conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit over the last few days, DRI has seized more than 7 kg of cocaine worth ₹70 crore in the grey markets.

The DRI arrested a total of four persons, including three males and one female in its operations. Two of the arrested male accused are foreign nationals.

In one of the cases, DRI officers also recovered a gun with live cartridges without any document proving legal possession from the suspect. The recovered weapon was handed over to the local police for further investigation, DRI sources said.

In separate operations, DRI teams foiled multiple attempts to smuggle in the banned narcotics of alleged carriers of international drug trafficking syndicates using different methods at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). In one of the cases, cocaine was seized by a DRI team allegedly from the residence of an accused person at Virar, who had allegedly smuggled in the contraband from Nairobi, Kenya, through Delhi airport.

In two other cases, the DRI nabbed two other accused persons who were allegedly attempting to bring cocaine into the country by concealing it in the false cavities of their trolley bags. In two other cases, the DRI probe found that the carriers had allegedly swallowed capsules containing cocaine. The duo was later admitted to the JJ Hospital to extract the drug-laden capsules, DRI officials said.

“These back-to-back seizures signify the dedication and professionalism of DRI to detect and bust the novel modus operandi of drug syndicates to safeguard the society from the scourge of drugs,” a DRI source said.

