DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth 8.04 Cr

MUMBAI: In a significant crackdown on smuggling activities, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) conducted simultaneous searches at multiple premises in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and seized 53.64 lakh foreign branded cigarette sticks, valued at Rs. 8.04 Crore. HT Image

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI searched the premises which were being operated by a syndicate involved in the smuggling of cigarettes and other contraband items.

The coordinated action led to the seizure of 53.64 lakh foreign branded cigarette sticks, valued at Rs. 8.04 Crore.

The mastermind of the syndicate, along with his associate, were apprehended during the operation. Both individuals admitted to their roles in dealing with the smuggled cigarettes and have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The DRI has consistently played a crucial role in curbing illegal smuggling activities in India. This recent bust is part of the DRI’s ongoing efforts to dismantle syndicates involved in such illicit trade.