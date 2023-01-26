Driver arrested for sexually assaulting mentally challenged daughter of employer

Mumbai The driver of a businesswoman from Sewri has been arrested for sexually assaulting her 15-year-old mentally challenged daughter for over a fortnight. The accused, who has worked for the family for over eight years, also allegedly showed porn content to the minor and threatened to kill her if she spoke to anyone about it. The matter came to light after the girl spoke to her school teacher about it, who then informed her parents.

According to the police, the 46-year-old driver (name withheld to protect the identity of the girl) is a resident of Kokari Agaar in Antop Hill.

The victim, who lives with her family in a posh high-rise in Sewri, goes to a special school. “Recently the girl informed her teacher in school about being sexually assaulted by the driver at home. The teacher then informed the girl’s parents about it. The mother on Tuesday approached the police and lodged a complaint,” said Kumud Kadam, senior inspector of RAK Marg police station.

The police complaint stated that the minor girl has told her parents that the accused would show porn to her and also sexually assault her when she was alone at home. He also threatened to kill her and her parents, if she talked about it to anyone.

Based on the complaint, the police picked up the accused from his house in Antop Hill. After he admitted to his crime, he was placed under arrest on Wednesday night, Kadam said. The girl is still scared and not able to clearly describe her ordeal, police said.

The driver has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.