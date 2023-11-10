Driver found hanging by tree in Bhiwandi, police suspect murder

Bhiwandi:

A 20-year-old tempo driver was allegedly killed by an unidentified person and was hanged by a tree in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi on Wednesday., the police said.

The incident took place at Tadali Road near the railway track in Bhiwandi. A local alerted the police about a body hanging by a tree. The police pulled the body down with the help of locals and sent it to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

The police suspect that the man was strangulated and then hanged to make it seem like a suicide Police sources said the viscera sample will be preserved and sent to the forensic lab to examine the cause of death.

Samadhan Chavan, Police Inspector, Narpoli police station said, “We later identified him and informed his parents. We suspect that someone killed him and hanged him later and we are investigating on that angle. A post-mortem report is awaited. “

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Saddam Qureshi, 20, an auto driver, 20, who lived with his parents in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi.

The Narpoli police have registered a case against an unknown person under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

