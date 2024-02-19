Drought in 66% of Maharashtra as state includes more 224 revenue circles in the list

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government has decided to widen the scope of drought-affected regions by including an additional 224 revenue circles, (administrative clusters of villages), in its list. This decision stems from these areas receiving less than 75% of their average rainfall during the 2023 monsoon season. Consequently, the drought has now been officially declared in 1532 out of the total 2292 revenue circles, accounting for 66% of the state. HT Image

Out of Maharashtra’s 2292 revenue circles, 2068 have Automated Weather Stations (AWS) to measure rainfall in the area. On October 31, the government declared drought in 40 tehsils out of 356, including 287 revenue circles that received rainfall below the 75% threshold. Subsequent unrest prompted MLAs from all parties to advocate for an extension of the drought declaration to areas facing rain deficits based on the criteria of revenue circle rainfall. Responding to the public outcry, on November 10, the state government expanded the drought-affected areas by including 1021 additional revenue circles, bringing the total to 1308.

On Friday, February 16 state government issued an order and included more 224 revenue circles in the list of drought affected areas. “The proposal to declare drought in the revenue circles which does not have AWS but received less rainfall was under consideration. So the approval has been given to include 224 revenue circles formed after the division of earlier revenue circles and received less rain fall into the drought affected areas.” states the order. Order further states that as a result, these all 224 drought affected areas will get the benefits like 33.5% concession in electricity bills to farmers, concession in exam fee for students, stay to the crop loan recovery from farmers etc which were given to the earlier revenue circles covered in the list of drought affected area.

“After the inclusion of these additional 224 revenue circles in the list the number of revenue circles under the drought has gone to 1532. These additional 224 revenue circles belongs to the various 19 districts and of that 17 districts are from Northern Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada and two districts are from Vidarbha. Funds for drought mitigation in 40 tehsils will be available from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the funds for the revenue circle under drought (where full tehsil is not covered under drought) will be made available from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.