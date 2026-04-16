...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Drug overdose deaths: Police suspect large-scale supply racket operating at concert

Drug overdose deaths: Police suspect large-scale supply racket operating at concert

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:23 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly supplying drugs at a concert in Goregaon where two MBA students died due to suspected drug overdose, and it is suspected that a large-scale racket was operating at the venue, police said.

Drug overdose deaths: Police suspect large-scale supply racket operating at concert

With the arrest of Vinit Gerelani, student of a prominent college in south Mumbai, the number of people arrested in the case reached seven, a Vanrai police station official said. A court in Borivali has remanded the accused in police custody till April 18.

Probe found that a large-scale drug supply racket was operating during Saturday's concert at Nesco Ground and the organisers were hand in glove with the peddlers, the official said.

Two MBA students, a man and a woman, died of suspected overdose after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills during the music concert that took place on April 11.

Gerelani is accused of playing a role in supplying drugs, the official said, adding his financial transactions were being probed.

The accused had created a WhatsApp group for the concert where drugs supply and money were discussed, but the chats were later deleted, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
overdose concert mumbai mumbai‬ drugs
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Drug overdose deaths: Police suspect large-scale supply racket operating at concert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.