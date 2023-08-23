Drug peddler arrested with MD worth 2.4 crore

Mumbai: A notorious drug supplier was arrested on Tuesday in Sewri, and mephedrone (MD) weighing 1,028 grams worth ₹2.4 crore was allegedly seized from him. According to the Mumbai crime branch, the associate of the accused managed to flee when the duo was ambushed.

“Salim then came in contact with a peddler, Imran, who started supplying him with MD. Salim supplied drugs to the small-time peddlers in the city,” deputy commissioner of police Raj Tilak Roushan of the Mumbai crime branch said. “The case has been registered at the RAK Marg police station, and the accused was arrested under the NDPS act. He was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till August 25.” (HT PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Salim Haroon Khan, while his associate, identified as Shoeb Khan, managed to flee away.

“We had received information that two drug suppliers were coming into the Sewri area with huge quantities of drugs. A police team was formed headed by inspector Daya Nayak, and they ambushed Salim and Shoeb in Adamji Jeevaji Chawl in Sewri,” a crime branch officer said.

The officer added that they recovered 1,028 grams of high-quality MD worth ₹2.4 crore from Salim. “During interrogation, Salim revealed that he worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia and returned to Mumbai a year ago. He then started working as a driver for an Andheri-based builder. A few months ago, he sustained a foot injury and left the driving job,” the officer said.

Last week, unit 6 of the crime branch busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket by arresting nine alleged drug suppliers, including a woman in Mulund, on August 16 and allegedly seized drugs — mephedrone, charas and hashish — worth around ₹72 lakh from them.

