Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Drugs case: Mumbai Police forms 4-member probe team
mumbai news

Drugs case: Mumbai Police forms 4-member probe team

The NCB said on Wednesday that zonal director Sameer Wankhede will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case until substantial information is found against him.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi earlier this week. (ANI )
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Mumbai Police have set up an inquiry team to look into the complaints of alleged extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers, including zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who are probing the drugs-on-cruise case.

News agency PTI reported that the police have already deputed police officers for inquiry into as many as four separate extortion complaints. It cited a senior official familiar with the matter.

Also Read | Probe team questions Sameer Wankhede in extortion claims

Providing more details on the inquiry team set up by the Mumbai Police, the senior official said that the team will be conducting its own inquiry into the four complaints, which were filed by an independent witness in the NCB case, Prabhakar Sail, and lawyers Sudha Dwivedi, Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh. The Mumbai Police already recorded Sail's statements on Tuesday and Wednesday, but now all the complaints have been clubbed together.

Assistant commissioner of police Milind Khetle, police inspector Ajay Sawant, assistant PI Shrikant Karkar, and sub-inspector Prakash Gawali will be part of the inquiry team, according to PTI. In this process, the team will receive additional assistance from Dilip Sawant, the additional commissioner of police (South Region) who will supervise the inquiry, as well as from DCP Hemrajsingh Bagul, who will assist Sawant as the supervisory officer.

RELATED STORIES

The order of inquiry was issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, the joint commissioner of police (law and order).

Meanwhile, the NCB said on Wednesday that zonal director Sameer Wankhede will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case until substantial information is found against him. However, an NCB probe team, led by its deputy director-general (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh, will also probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail; the investigation started a day prior through an affidavit.

Also Read | Drug case: How focus shifted from Aryan Khan to NCB’s Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede himself was questioned for about four hours on Wednesday as part of the investigation and he put forward “many facts before the team”. An NCB team from Delhi is also set to question two officers of NCB Mumbai today, along with conducting additional questioning of Wankhede.

“If necessary, more evidence and documents will be sought from him,” said Gyaneshwar Singh. “He submitted case-related documents that were sought. If needed, he will be questioned further. He will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise ship case until substantial information is found against him.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narcotics control bureau aryan khan drugs mumbai police
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP