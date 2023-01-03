Drunk 20-year-old lands in jail for rash driving

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man from Andheri was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving his car under the influence of alcohol, leading to an accident that left him and his two friends injured.

The trio were identified as Rajveer Singh, Arpit Singh and Dhruv Rathod. Rajveer was driving, while the other two were in the passenger seats. The trio went to Bandra to celebrate Rajveer’s birthday.

According to the Sahar police, the station house received a call from one of their patrolling units at around 1.45 am on Monday. They informed that a Honda Amaze car had overturned at the Ambassador Junction on Sahar Airport Road. A team was rushed to assist the patrolling unit and three occupants of the overturned car were taken to the V N Desai hospital in Santacruz for treatment.

“The three men looked visibly intoxicated at the time. When we conducted inquiries with them, they admitted that they were all inebriated,” said a police officer.

“They went to the Bade Miyaan Restaurant in Bandra to celebrate Rajveer’s birthday and consumed liquor there, after which Rajveer was dropping them home before proceeding to his residence. His inebriation led to the car overturning when he tried to turn at high speed and hit the divider,” the officer added.

As a result, Rajveer sustained injuries to his right hand, while Dhruv sustained injuries to his head and right leg. Arpit escaped with minor injuries. After being treated for his wounds, Rajveer was placed under arrest.

The police have charged Rajveer with causing injury and endangering life due to rash and negligent driving, along with driving under the influence of alcohol under the Motor Vehicles Act.

He was produced in court on Tuesday and released on bail, said officers.