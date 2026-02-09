Thane, A retired assistant police commissioner, allegedly driving in an inebriated state, rammed his speeding car into a tempo on the roadside, causing panic among locals in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Monday. Drunk ex-ACP rams car into tempo in Navi Mumbai, booked

A case has been registered against the 58-year-old retired police officer in connection with the accident that took place at Karave village in the Seawoods West area on Saturday evening, an official said.

Although no one sustained serious injuries in the accident, there was panic among residents and motorists, he said.

Arun Baban Pokharkar, a former ACP with the Mumbai police, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the wheels and rammed his car into a tempo parked on the roadside, he said.

Enraged locals managed to stop the car, dragged the driver out of the vehicle and manhandled him before police reached the spot, he said.

Videos of the incident shot by bystanders on their mobile phones have surfaced on social media.

The police team searched the car and found an identity card and a police nameplate, confirming the accused's identity as a retired police officer, the official said.

Pokharkar served as senior police inspector at Yellowgate Police Station in Mumbai and was promoted to ACP just before his retirement, police said.

"During preliminary inquiry and medical examination, the accused was found to be under the influence of alcohol," senior inspector Devendra Pol of the NRI police station said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 , 125 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

After completing medico-legal formalities, the accused was allowed to go home, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.