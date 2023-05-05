Drunk Dharavi man sets wife ablaze over dispute, dies by suicide

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man allegedly immolated his wife and later died by suicide in similar manner on Wednesday night in Dharavi area. The police said the couple had a minor argument.

The incident took place in Naik-Nagar area in Dharavi. According to the Dharavi police, the man Anil Hiralal Dhuriya, 26, who worked as a mobile repairer at a shop in Dadar had come home drunk on Wednesday. “He and his wife Priya, 25, had a dispute after which he brought the kerosene can kept in the house and poured it on her and tried to set her ablaze. When the woman tried to flee, he set her ablaze,” said a police officer from Dharavi police station.

Soon, he realised his mistake and poured kerosene on himself and burnt himself.

“Locals informed the police and the couple was rushed to Sion Hospital. The wife had suffered 100% burns and her husband had suffered 90% burns in the incident and was critical. Both succumbed to the burns on Thursday,” said Vijay Kandalgaonkar, senior police inspector of Dharavi police station.

The police said the couple had a one-and-half-year-old son who was not around when the incident took place and has been subsequently handed over to his grandfather.

