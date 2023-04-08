Dumper driver jumps signal at Kaachpada, crushes biker

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old biker was killed by a dumper driver who drove over the victim twice at the Kanchpada Signal on Thursday afternoon. HT Image

According to the Bangur Nagar police, the victim and the accused were waiting at the signal, when the dumper driver started his vehicle before the signal turned green and took a sudden left turn.

The complainant, identified as Lateef Ahmed Sayyed (23), told the police that he was going to his workplace on his scooter. He said that at 1.05pm he reached the Kanchpada Signal on the link road between Malad and Kandivali and halted as the signal was red.

He then saw a motorcycle (MH 47 BC 6794) stopping next to him on his left. A few seconds later, Sayyed said that a white dumper with a number plate (MH 47 AS 3156) stopped behind the motorcycle and even before the signal turned green, the dumper driver started the vehicle and took a sudden left turn hitting the motorcycle ahead.

As the dumper hit the bike, the rider fell down and within a fraction of second the dumper drove over the victim. “I yelled at the dumper driver and asked him to stop but instead of hitting the brake, the dumper driver reversed the vehicle and again ran over the victim,” Sayyed told the police.

The complainant then demanded the dumper driver, identified as Mahabali Kishori Pal (32), who was about to flee, to get off the vehicle. “We then rushed the motorcycle rider identified as Mohammed Faiz Usmani (32) to the hospital and called up the police control room. Usmani was declared dead before admission,” said Sayyed.

The Bangur Nagar police have arrested Pal, a resident of Charkop based on the complaint lodged by Sayyed who is an eyewitness to the accident. “We have arrested Pal and will produce him before the court,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.