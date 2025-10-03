Dussehra, GST rates rejig, fuel demand for vehicles

Mumbai: Even as several new metro lines snake through the city, the auspicious Dussehra festival coupled with the recent rejig of GST rates, fuelled a rise in demand for cars and two-wheelers. As the festival is also considered an auspicious time for purchasing new vehicles occasion of Dashera Vijaya Dashami , several showrooms in Thane witnessed crowds of citizens buying two-wheelers at panchpakhadi Thane. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

As per the regional transport authority officials, in the run up to the festive season, 10,541 vehicles were registered by the various RTOs of Mumbai (Tardeo, Wadala, Andheri, and Borivali). However, the figures say that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has seen a 11.65% drop in vehicle sales, with RTOs of Thane, Panvel, and Kalyan registering only 13,125 vehicles this Dussehra, compared to 14,857 last year.

Vehicle manufacturers said that more vehicles left their showrooms this festival season compared to last year. In September, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 189,665 cars, including domestic sales of 135,711 units.

“The GST reform has significantly improved the customer sentiment as reflected in the highest-ever deliveries of 165,000 units (in the first eight days) during the ongoing Navratri festive period,” said a spokesperson for Maruti Suzuki India.

Another vehicle manufacturer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), announced a 16% growth in vehicle sales this year, from 26,847 units last year to 31,091 in September this year. “Thanks to the landmark GST reforms by the government and the onset of the festive season, market sentiments have been upbeat. We have passed on the full benefits of GST to our customers and with the festive season gathering momentum, we are confident of a strong performance ahead,” said Varinder Wadhwa, vice president, Sales-Service-Used Car Business.