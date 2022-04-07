ED affidavit calls Deshmukh mastermind of money-laundering conspiracy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its affidavit opposing the bail application of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, has informed the Bombay high court that the accused is the mastermind of the money-laundering and corruption cases involving transfers and postings of police officers in the state, and hence, his plea should be rejected. The agency has also said that he will tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses if he is released from custody. The high court will hear the affidavit on Friday.

The affidavit filed by Tassine Sultan, assistant director, Directorate of Enforcement, Ministry of Finance, says the allegations against Deshmukh following the letter written by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are grave. It also says the HC order of April 5, 2021, directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations has reiterated this point.

The 56-page affidavit further states investigations by ED revealed that Deshmukh had been involved in money laundering, and as various courts, including the Supreme Court, had deemed the offence a grave and serious one, granting bail without following due process of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act will defeat the purpose of the Act.

Referring to the burden of proving that the alleged laundered money is not so is the prerogative of the accused, the affidavit says ₹4.7 crore, which was allegedly given by suspended police officer Sachin Vaze following instructions by Deshmukh to collect money from bars and restaurants, had been laundered by the former minister with the help of his son and others.

The affidavit elucidates the mode employed by Deshmukh to launder the money with details of companies and bank accounts through which the money made its way to the trust owned by him. The affidavit also states the properties purchased by Deshmukh in 2004 in the name of his wife, which was also the proof that he had been involved in diverting the laundered money.

Stating that in light of the fact that Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, personal aide and secretary to Deshmukh, had been actively aiding the money collection and that police postings were also manipulated at the instance of Deshmukh, the affidavit says the former home minister used his position for undue advantage along with others to receive illegal gratification and he is the mastermind of the conspiracy.

The affidavit concludes that there is ample evidence to implicate the accused in offences of money laundering and hence, the application should be rejected.