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ED conducts searches at 11 locations linked to accused godman Ashok Kharat

The locations where searches were conducted included residential and commercial properties of Kharat and his relatives and associates in Nashik, Shirdi and Pune, officers familiar with the matter said

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:04 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at 11 locations across three cities in Maharashtra as part of its money laundering probe against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested by the Nashik police last month for allegedly sexually abusing several women and duping businessmen and farmers.

ED conducts searches at 11 locations linked to accused godman Ashok Kharat

The locations where searches were conducted included residential and commercial properties of Kharat and his relatives and associates in Nashik, Shirdi and Pune, officers familiar with the matter said. The operation covered the premises of his chartered accountant (CA) Prakash Pophale, they noted.

The ED’s case, registered around a week ago, is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Nashik police regarding Kharat allegedly extorting 4-5 crore from a businessman on multiple pretexts in 2018-19. The businessman, who works in the real estate and construction sector, alleged that the self-styled godman had also coerced him to transfer the ownership of his luxury car worth 90 lakh to him in 2018.

The ED’s money-trail probe, which is at a preliminary stage, indicates that Kharat controlled several accounts at two co-operative credit societies headquartered in Nashik. Though the accounts were held in others’ names, the accused godman stood as nominee in all cases and attached his own mobile number to the accounts, allowing him to exercise control over their operations, investigators said. The agency is currently scrutinising transaction details of such accounts.

On April 5, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in Nashik that the ED had taken cognisance of Kharat’s alleged dubious financial dealings and it would launch a probe against him soon. Investigators had found many bogus bank accounts belonging to Kharat from which he had made numerous transactions, Fadnavis had said, and assured that all his wrongdoings and illegal assets would be exposed.

 
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