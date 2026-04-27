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ED probes 3 co-op societies in 1,478 crore money-laundering case

According to the ED, individuals were allegedly enrolled as members of these co-operative societies and bank accounts were opened in their names to transfer cash deposits into shell entities

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing three co-operative credit societies in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh for their alleged role in routing funds abroad in a 1,478 crore money-laundering case linked to Rajeshwar Exports Pvt Ltd, officials said. The action follows recent searches conducted by the agency as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected illegal foreign remittances.

ED probes 3 co-op societies in 1,478 crore money-laundering case

Two of the entities under the scanner are based in Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar) in Maharashtra, while the third is located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the ED, individuals were allegedly enrolled as members of these co-operative societies and bank accounts were opened in their names to transfer cash deposits into shell entities. The funds were subsequently remitted abroad under the guise of import-export transactions,concealing their true origin and ownership. Preliminary findings suggest that around 200 crore was routed through a few co-operative societies.

The agency has also identified the role of bullion traders, whose transactions were allegedly used as a front to facilitate the movement of funds. So far, assets worth 58.16 crore have been provisionally attached.

 
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