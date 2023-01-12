ED raids NCP’s Hasan Mushrif, children, business partner, CA

Mumbai/Pune: The enforcement directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the Kolhapur residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Hasan Mushrif, his children’s residences in Pune as well as the premises of some other persons connected to him like an “entry operator” in Kolhapur and his CA and business partner in Pune.

The NCP leader responded to the raids saying that the searches were part of the government’s strategy to target leaders from opposition parties who had raised a voice against the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and its current leadership.

“Since morning, the ED has raided my relatives, acquaintances and daughter’s residence. I appeal to all my party workers to maintain peace and offer all co-operation to the government officers. Please take care that the law-and-order situation is not disturbed. Why the central agency has taken action against them is not clear,” Mushrif said in a statement released after the raids.

ED sleuths arrived at the residences of Mushrif’s children in the wee hours of the morning accompanied by members of the central police force. Local policemen were also seen stationed on the road outside the premises where the raids took place. Mushrif’s daughter is a resident of Ashoka Mews, a prominent co-operative housing society in Kondhwa.

The agency officials also raided the Koregaon Park office and residence of Mushrif’s business partner. Similarly, raids were carried out at the Deccan office and Prabhat Road residence of Mushrif’s chartered accountant.

ED officials said the agency had initiated action after registering a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case based on the complaint filed by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, before a local court.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who has been pursuing the matter against Mushrif for a long time, on Wednesday claimed that the Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sakhar Karkhana (SSSGSK), a sugar factory, had received crores of rupees from certain defunct entities. M/s Rajat Consumer Services Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), owned by the Mushrif family, is one of the shareholders of the factory.

“According to the records of the Registrar of Companies, RCSPL has been a preference shareholder of SSSGSK since 2013, and as of March 31, 2014, RCSPL held preferential shares of SSSGSK to the tune of Rs. 11.85 crore. However, RCSPL has been struck off from the register of companies. But RCSPL is still a preference shareholder of SSSGSK. This is a clear case of holding disproportionate assets through benami transactions,” Somaiya said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The balance sheet of RCSPL from 2004 disclosed a shocking fact: that the source of funds of RCSPL is share premium received to the tune of ₹49.50 crore, and the same was routed as investment in shares of various companies without having actual business operations. This is a clear case of placement, layering, and integration of black money,” the BJP leader added.

Similarly, a company namely Mount Capital Pvt Ltd (MCPL) is one of the preference shareholders of SSSGSK, holding shares worth ₹2.89 crore since the year ending in 2014. The balance sheet of MCPL since 2004 discloses that although the gross receipts of MCPL are not more than thousands, MCPL was able to invest in various companies through the funds received as a share premium amounting to ₹24.75 crore.

According to Somaiya, M/s Marubhumi Finance and Developers Pvt Ltd, M/s Sar Senapati Sugars LLP and M/s Nextgen Consultancy Services LLP are all just paper entities which, through their bank accounts, have given huge sums of money to SSSGSK to set up its factory. “The amount would be over ₹158 Crore. All these paper entities are in the name of close associates of Hasan Mushrif,” the BJP leader claimed.

“These entities are not running any kind of business but acted as conduits for SSSGSK for sources of funds,” added Somaiya. “The ultimate beneficiary is Hasan Mushrif and his family.”