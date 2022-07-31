Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ED seized 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence

ED seized 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence

mumbai news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 09:30 PM IST
The Sena MP was taken to the ED's office in Mumbai after raids and interrogation at his home for about nine house in connection with a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land scam.
Sanjay Raut arrives at the ED office in Mumbai on Sunday. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday seized unaccounted cash worth 11.50 lakh from the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during day-long raid that began on Sunday.

The Sena MP has been taken to the ED's office in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land scam. The ED's search at Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup began around 7am and continued for nine hours. Initial reports had suggested the Sena MP was detained following the questioning, but his lawyer denied the same and said Raut went to the ED office after receiving fresh summons.

Adorning a saffron scarf, Raut, editor of the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', left for the agency's office in his own car and waved to supporters who had gathered in large numbers. While being taken to the ED office, Raut said he would not bow down and leave the party, adding false charges and documents are being framed against people to weaken the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. “Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

His advocate said Raut has neither been detained nor arrested and the MP has come to the ED's office after receiving fresh summons.

Also read | Priyanka Chaturvedi's ‘Saamana’ tweet after Sanjay Raut shifted to ED office

“The ED has given a fresh summon to Sanjay Raut, today morning. On that basis, Sanjay Raut has come to the ED office to record the statement. He has neither been arrested nor been detained,” said Raut's advocate Vikrant Sabne.

Sunil Raut, the Sena MP's brother, said the ED officers did not find anything related to the Patra Chawl case despite searching since 7am. The MP was not questioned either. “Around 7am, 20-22 officers arrived at Sanjay Raut's residence with search warrants, but they did not find any document related to Patra Chawl case. Even if he gets arrested, he'll not bow down. No documents were seized, no questioning was done,” Sunil Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read | Eknath Shinde’s swipe on raids on Raut, update on cabinet expansion

Raut is one of the last few remaining loyalists of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray who resigned as the Maharashtra chief minister last month following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, who was then given the top job by the BJP with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sanjay raut
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP