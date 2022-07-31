Priyanka Chaturvedi's ‘Saamana’ tweet after Sanjay Raut shifted to ED office
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday slammed the Centre and the ruling BJP government in Maharashtra soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shifted party MP Sanjay Raut to its office in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.
Alleging that it was an attempt to “silence one of the most vocal opponents of the central and state BJP and their wrongdoings”, Chaturvedi tweeted, “It is a shameful attempt to use central agencies to harass the opposition leaders. Condemn this harassment and we will all fight this out unitedly.”
Later, in another tweet, the Sena MP said in Hindi, “Will not bow down, will not be afraid, will face (Saamna) boldly. Jai Maharashtra!” Saamna is a mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena and Raut is its editor.
Raut claimed that he was not involved in any scam and that the ED's action against him was based on false evidence. He said will die, but will neither surrender nor quit the Shiv Sena.
The Rajya Sabha member said this in tweets, which he posted soon after the central agency started conducting a search at his residence in suburban Bhandup in the morning in connection with a money laundering case.
Raut had skipped two summonses issued to him by the ED for questioning in the money laundering case.
He had appeared before the central agency on July 1 to record his statement. "False action, false evidence. I will die, but will not surrender. I will never leave Shiv Sena. I swear by Balasaheb Thackeray that I am not involved in any scam. He taught us to fight and I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Raut said.
-
Mohali | Couple gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug smuggling
The court of additional district and sessions judge Harneet Kaur Kaleka awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a couple for smuggling banned injections in Mohali. The couple – Yadwinder Singh and Ravinder Kaur – had been arrested in December 2018 by the special task force with 1,095 vials of banned injections. During interrogation, Yadwinder had revealed that he used to get injections from Saharanpur and sell it at higher prices in Mohali, Chandigarh and Fatehgarh Sahib.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases hit five-month high
The tricity on Sunday logged 377 fresh infections which further took the active cases count to 2,104, the highest in five months. The tricity recorded no Covid-related death on Sunday. Chandigarh alone logged 188 cases. In Panchkula, 126 people tested positive while in Mohali the fresh case count stood at 63. At 934, Chandigarh has the highest number of active cases followed by Mohali in 720 and 450 in Panchkula.
-
Chandigarh tricity area saw 120% spike in Covid cases in a month
The tricity recorded a 120% spike in Covid infections in July as compared to the month before. While in June, the tricity logged 2,981 Covid infections, the number shot up to 6,564 in July. Worryingly, the Covid fatalities also saw a rise during the period, going up from five in June to 13 in July. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected as the cases rose from 1,415 in June to 2,747 in July.
-
Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday. He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for testing.
-
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics