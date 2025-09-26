MUMBAI: A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has taken cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) second supplementary charge sheet in the ₹1,039-crore Patra Chawl redevelopment fraud, naming builder Pravin Raut, an acquaintance of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and developer Jitendra Mehta. ED’s 2nd supplementary charge sheet in Patra Chawl case: Developers had role in laundering POC

The charge sheet, filed on June 12 by ED’s Mumbai unit and admitted by the court on Saturday, accuses the two of laundering part of the proceeds of crime generated from irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl project in Goregaon by private firm Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL). ED officials said the fresh charge sheet strengthens the case by clearly mapping the money trail and the modus operandi of laundering. The special court has now issued summons to the accused.

The case stems from a tripartite agreement between the housing society, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), and GACPL, under which the developer was to construct flats for 672 tenants, build a proportionate share for Mhada, and thereafter sell its portion of the land. According to ED, the then directors of GACPL, led by businessman Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan and his son Sarang Wadhwan, misled Mhada and fraudulently sold Floor Space Index (FSI) to other developers without completing the promised rehabilitation. The scam came to light after Mhada’s executive engineer lodged a complaint, which was initially probed by the Economic Offences Wing and later taken up by ED for investigation into money laundering.

ED has alleged that Pravin Raut, then a director of GACPL, diverted around ₹95 crore of the project’s proceeds into his personal accounts and used the money to buy land parcels in his own name or through his firm Prathamesh Developers LLP. The agency further claims that Jitendra Mehta, proprietor of Mehta Developers and a close associate of Rakesh Wadhwan since 2003, allowed Wadhwan to operate his firm’s bank accounts for GACPL’s activities, and in return received certain flats in the Patra Chawl project without paying any consideration.

ED has provisionally attached assets worth ₹5.20 crore belonging to Mehta and his family, while earlier it attached assets worth ₹73.62 crore of Pravin Raut and his associates, ₹11.15 crore linked to Pravin Raut and Sanjay Raut, and ₹31.50 crore belonging to Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan. In all, assets worth ₹121.5 crore have been attached in the case so far.

The Patra Chawl probe has been ongoing for several years. ED filed its main prosecution complaint on April 1, 2022, followed by a supplementary complaint on September 15, 2022, and the latest second supplementary complaint on June 12, which was taken on record last week.

Both Pravin Raut and Sanjay Raut were arrested earlier in the case but were granted bail in November 2022, when the special court criticised ED’s handling of the investigation. Despite this, the agency has continued to pursue the money-laundering angle, arguing that the case involves large-scale diversion of funds at the cost of 672 tenants who are still awaiting their promised homes under the project.