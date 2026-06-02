MUMBAI: Eight candidates, including six from Maharashtra, have secured a perfect 100 percentile in the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA/MMS-CET) 2026, the results of which were announced by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Monday.

Eight candidates score 100 percentile in Maharashtra MBA-MMS CET 2026

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The MBA-MMS CET, conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) programmes for the academic year 2026-27, was held between April 6 and April 8 across five sessions.

Among the eight candidates who achieved the highest possible percentile score are Sahil Balasaheb Gajare from Nashik; Parth Satish Malsaria, Naman Agrawal and Yashodhara Raje Rathod from Nagpur; Shashank Chandrahass Prabhu from Mumbai; and Shubhangi Sandeep Thakur from Amravati. The two candidates from outside Maharashtra who secured 100 percentile are Ashay Pradhan from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Rudra Kainthura from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

According to the CET Cell, 1,32,838 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 1,16,196 appeared, recording an attendance rate of 87.47%. The computer-based examination was conducted at 181 centres spread across all 36 districts of Maharashtra. Of the total candidates who appeared, 1,12,601 were from Maharashtra, while 3,595 were from other states.

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{{^usCountry}} The CET Cell said candidates can access their results through their login accounts and that the admission process for MBA and MMS programmes will commence shortly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CET Cell said candidates can access their results through their login accounts and that the admission process for MBA and MMS programmes will commence shortly. {{/usCountry}}

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Shashank Prabhu a candidate from Powai who scored 100 percentile is basically MBA entrance exam coach. Who appeared this exam for 10th time out of which this is eighth time when he scored perfectly 100 percentile. Prabhu said, “By appearing this exams I am able to understand the paper pattern difficulty levels which help me in my coaching and guide students which college to be selected for which score.”