Eight-month pregnant woman killed for dowry

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his eight-month pregnant wife for dowry in Dharavi.

The woman’s husband and her in-laws claimed that she died by suicide, while a case was registered on a complaint filed by the father of the victim accusing them of killing her and portraying it as suicide.

The woman has been identified as Roshani Saroj, who was married to Kanhaiyalal Amarbahadur Saroj, 26, in May last year.

According to the police, the central region police control room received information that a woman has died of suicide in Shatabdi Nagar of Dharavi on Saturday early morning. A police team was dispatched to the Kamgar Chawl where the incident had taken place. The family told the police that she had hanged herself. The woman was rushed to Sion Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

After preliminary examination, the doctors opined that she died due to “Asphyxia following compression of neck by ligature.”

After the incident, the woman’s father Sureshkumar Saroj came from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and filed a complaint against his son-in-law, his father Amarbahadur and mother Vimladevi, alleging that they had killed Roshni and portraying it as suicide.

As per the complaint, the accused had demanded ₹5 lakh and a two-wheeler from the family of the victim. As her family’s financial condition was not sound, they gave ₹50,000 and a gold chain to their son-in-law.

However, the accused kept on harassing Roshani for dowry. “They would not let her speak and meet her family members and would often taunt her,” Vijay Kandalgaonkar, senior inspector, said.

“Based on the father’s complaint we have registered a murder case against the three and arrested Kanhaiyalal. We are awaiting the post mortem report to ascertain the facts. We have not found any suicide note,” Kandalgaonkar added.

The victim’s father said, “I still do not understand why the police have not arrested the parents of the accused as they are equally involved in the crime.”

Meanwhile, a local court on Monday remanded Kanhaiyalal in police custody up to February 17.