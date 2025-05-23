Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Eight-year-old boy drowns in pool at Arnala resort

ByMegha Sood
May 23, 2025 09:16 AM IST

The deceased, son of Venkatesh Harijan, a resident of Santosh Nagar in Goregaon, had gone to the Dreamland Resort in Virar with family and friends for a day trip

MUMBAI: An eight-year-old boy, identified as Dikshant Harijan, drowned while playing in a pool at a resort in Arnala on Wednesday evening. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

The deceased, son of Venkatesh Harijan, a resident of Santosh Nagar in Goregaon, had gone to the Dreamland Resort in Virar with family and friends for a day trip. After breakfast on Wednesday morning the party went to the resort’s pool.

While Harijan was playing in the children’s pool, he slipped and water entered his nose and mouth, causing him to drown. His father noticed him only after he had stopped breathing, and immediately pulled him out and rushed him to a private hospital for treatment. However, the boy did not survive.

During the accident, Harijan’s family and friends were all present and the Senior Police Inspector Vijay Patil of Arnala Marine Police Station added, “Since this incident happened in front of them, there is nothing suspicious in it and there is no negligence on the part of the resort.”

