Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday ordered that water conservation projects be completed on a "war footing" to combat El Niño conditions, directing officials to prioritise measures to improve groundwater levels in affected areas.

El Niño impact: Fadnavis directs speedy execution of Jalyukt Shivar works

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Reviewing the functioning of the soil and water conservation department, Fadnavis directed officials to expedite works under the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 and other water conservation schemes.

As per a release, the chief minister directed officials to include urgent repair works in villages covered under Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 in the project plans and complete them, and asked them to approve state-level plans under the scheme before May 15.

Even works outside villages already covered under the scheme should be taken up on a priority basis to the extent of 10 per cent, he said.

El Niño is a climate pattern characterised by the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which disrupts global weather patterns.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the El Niño impact is likely to peak in August and September, with below-normal rainfall expected during the monsoon season.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat' initiative, Fadnavis said the state should utilise available benefits to strengthen water conservation works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat' initiative, Fadnavis said the state should utilise available benefits to strengthen water conservation works. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also suggested bamboo plantation along desilted streams to prevent silt accumulation again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also suggested bamboo plantation along desilted streams to prevent silt accumulation again. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister directed officials to ensure that repair works of traditional Malgujari tanks in Vidarbha are completed before June, and said he would personally meet Union ministers to seek enhanced funding under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister directed officials to ensure that repair works of traditional Malgujari tanks in Vidarbha are completed before June, and said he would personally meet Union ministers to seek enhanced funding under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod said approval of the department's revised structure would help accelerate project implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod said approval of the department's revised structure would help accelerate project implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to department secretary Jitendra Papalkar, as many as 1,44,697 works had been sanctioned so far under Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, of which 1,10,120 had been completed, while the remaining projects were in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to department secretary Jitendra Papalkar, as many as 1,44,697 works had been sanctioned so far under Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, of which 1,10,120 had been completed, while the remaining projects were in progress. {{/usCountry}}

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Works have been prioritised in tanker-dependent villages and areas with depleted groundwater levels, he said, adding that physical verification of soil and water conservation works in watershed areas under various schemes was also underway.

Out of 15.15 lakh structures, on-site verification of 12.27 lakh structures has been completed so far.

Papalkar said that under the 'Galmukt Dharan-Galyukt Shivar' initiative, 477.73 lakh cubic metres of silt had been removed from 1,435 water bodies this year, restoring a storage capacity of 30,835 hectare metres and making 73,417 acres of land fertile.

District-wise desilting work had been planned till June 15, he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana, around 22,000 works have been completed and geo-tagged so far, and 57 Amrit Sarovars are being developed, of which 31 are planned to be completed before June 15, he added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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