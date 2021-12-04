Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Elephanta Island to be fully vaccinated against Covid on Dec 7
mumbai news

Elephanta Island to be fully vaccinated against Covid on Dec 7

The Gharapuri gram panchayat will administer vaccines (both doses) to 100% population of the Elephanta Island on December 7; officials say that the last 150 residents will get the second jab on that day and the entire population will be fully vaccinated against Covid after that
The last vaccination drive on Elephanta Island will be conducted on Dec 7, after which the residents will be fully vaccinated against Covid. (PRANAB JYOTI BHUYAN/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 07:27 PM IST
ByPranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

The Gharapuri gram panchayat will administer vaccines (both doses) to 100% population of the Elephanta Island on December 7.

According to the officials, the last 150 residents will get the second jab on that day and the entire population will be fully vaccinated after that.

Baliram Thakur, sarpanch of Gharapuri gram panchayat, said, “We keep conducting vaccination drives at our primary health centre. Now, there are only 150 residents who have not received the second dose. So, we are now conducting the last drive on December 7, when those residents will be administered the second dose. We have already informed the residents about the upcoming drive through our office bearers.”

Sunil Padte, a 60-year-old shopkeeper on the island, said, “The residents of the island are heavily dependent on the tourists as there is no other source of livelihood here. Now since the tourists are coming, we are selling accessories at our shops. But we are strictly following the Covid norms for our own safety.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP