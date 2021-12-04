Elephanta Island to be fully vaccinated against Covid on Dec 7

The Gharapuri gram panchayat will administer vaccines (both doses) to 100% population of the Elephanta Island on December 7.

According to the officials, the last 150 residents will get the second jab on that day and the entire population will be fully vaccinated after that.

Baliram Thakur, sarpanch of Gharapuri gram panchayat, said, “We keep conducting vaccination drives at our primary health centre. Now, there are only 150 residents who have not received the second dose. So, we are now conducting the last drive on December 7, when those residents will be administered the second dose. We have already informed the residents about the upcoming drive through our office bearers.”

Sunil Padte, a 60-year-old shopkeeper on the island, said, “The residents of the island are heavily dependent on the tourists as there is no other source of livelihood here. Now since the tourists are coming, we are selling accessories at our shops. But we are strictly following the Covid norms for our own safety.”

