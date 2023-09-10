Elevator collapses in under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane; 6 killed, 1 injured

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByManjiri Chitre
Sep 10, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Six workers were killed and one was injured after an elevator collapsed in an under-construction building in Thane.

Six workers were killed and one was injured after an elevator collapsed in an under-construction building in the Balkum area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday evening.

Elevator collapsed in an under-construction building in Balkum, Thane(Praful Gangurde/HT )

According to the head of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi, the building is located near Godhbunder Road, reported news agency PTI.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Topics
maharashtra thane district
