Elgar Parishad case accused Jyoti Jagtap moves HC for bail

Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, told the Bombay high court on Tuesday that she had been falsely implicated for promoting Maoist ideology and the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court did not take a note of it while rejecting her bail plea in February.

Her counsel said that Jagtap along with two other members of Kabir Kala Manch were also wrongfully charged with inciting the attendees of Elgar Parishad, an event held in Pune on December 31, 2017, on the instructions of Milind Teltumbde, a wanted accused in the case.

A division bench of justice A S Gadkari and justice Milind Jadhav was hearing Jagtap’s regular bail application filed through advocate Kritika Agarwal.

Agarwal said that the trial would take a very long time to complete as the court was still at the stage of framing charges. As a large number of witnesses had to be examined and as there was no legally admissible evidence against Jagtap and she had cooperated in the investigation, no purpose would be served by keeping her behind bars, she said.

The NIA, however, claimed that Jagtap was one of the main conspirators of anti-national activities and was an active member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) who worked in an urban area through its frontal organisation Kabir Kala Manch.

The probe agency, through an affidavit in a reply to Jagtap’s appeal, further said that she was in touch with other co-accused and hence, the denial of bail by the trial court was valid.

The bench posted the hearing of the matter after two weeks.

In February, the special court had rejected the regular bail applications of four accused, including three members of Kabir Kala Manch - Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe, and Ramesh Gaichor - and Hany Babu, an associate professor at Delhi University. The court had relied on the NIA’s submissions which stated that the three members were active members of the CPI (Maoist) and were receiving instructions from Teltumbde. The court had rejected Babu’s application on the ground that he was acting as a coordinator for the banned outfit with support from abroad and was also responsible for arranging explosives which were to use for anti-national activities.

