Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants 6 months’ interim bail to Varavara Rao

The Bombay high court on Monday granted interim bail for six months to Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, who is one of the persons accused of orchestrating the 2018 Bhima Koregaon incident and has been booked with 15 other activists and intellectuals.

Rao’s frail health and co-morbidities had prompted his wife P Hemlatha to file a petition in the high court seeking temporary bail on medical grounds.

Acting on the petition, a high court bench comprising justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale on Monday granted temporary bail to the 82-year-old for six months. He, however, will have to stay in Mumbai, within the jurisdiction of the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, during the bail period.

Taking note of Rao’s ill health, the high court had, in November 2020, directed the state and NIA to shift Rao to Nanavati Hospital, a private super-specialty hospital in Mumbai, after he tested positive for Covid 19.

The state and NIA had opposed the application stating that Rao would be provided proper medical treatment at Taloja Jail hospital or could be shifted to the prison ward of the Sir JJ Hospital where his health could be monitored by the doctors.

The court was also informed that Rao could meet his family in the prison ward and hence his application for bail so that he may return to his Hyderabad home should be rejected.

Rao has been booked under the anti-terror law, UAPA, 1967, a non-bailable offence, by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon case, which was transferred from the Pune Police to NIA in February 2020, a few weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.