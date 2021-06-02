Elgar Parishad case: HC extends Hany Babu’s stay at Breach Candy Hospital till June 3

The Bombay high court (HC) has extended the hospital stay of Delhi University associate professor and Elgar Parishad accused Hany Babu till June 3. The HC was hearing a petition by Babu’s wife Jenny Roweena seeking bail for her husband on health grounds or shifting him to a private hospital to treat an eye infection. Babu was shifted to Breach Candy Hospital as per a May 27 HC order for treating his eye infection along with Covid and the hospital had been asked to submit his health report till June 1. After Babu’s counsel informed the court that his condition had improved, the court extended his stay and adjourned the hearing to June 3, due to paucity of time.

A division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Abhay Ahuja while hearing Roweena’s petition was informed by advocate Yug Choudhry that as per the information available Babu’s condition was much better but he was not aware of the eye infection as the medical report by the hospital was not made available to Babu’s family or lawyer.

On May 19, the bench had been informed that though Babu had been complaining of swelling in his left eye to the Taloja jail authorities since May 3, it was not heeded and hence the petition seeking bail for Babu on medical grounds or shifting him to a hospital was filed. Choudhry had informed the court that there was an apprehension that Babu may lose vision if the infection was not treated and there was also a possibility of it being a case of black fungus or mucormycosis. Choudhry submitted that as GT Hospital did not have the facility to treat the infection, Babu should be shifted to a Breach Candy Hospital.

Though the state and National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed the request, the bench directed that Babu be shifted to Breach Candy for treatment of the eye infection and Covid provided Babu’s family paid for the treatment. On May 27, the court extended his stay to June 1 and asked the hospital to submit a report on Babu’s health and eye infection.

On Tuesday, the state informed the bench that the hospital had submitted the report directly to the court.

After hearing the submissions, due to paucity of time, the court directed the hospital not to discharge Babu till the medical report was seen by the court and posted the hearing of the petition to June 3.