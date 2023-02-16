Emissions from Govandi waste treatment plant within prescribed limits, HC told

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Wednesday told the Bombay high court that adequate water and air pollution control systems had been installed at Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility in Govandi and the monitoring data showed emissions were within the prescribed limits.

The statement came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought permanent closure of the plant on the grounds that toxic emissions were posing a threat to the lives of residents.

The plea filed by Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society had sought directions to MPCB to impose appropriate environmental compensation on the firm operating the facility and directions to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to shift the plant.

In its affidavit, filed through Sanjay Bhosale, regional officer, MPCB, the pollution board said it had in 2019 issued a closure notice to the operator. But after it was challenged in HC, it granted permission in 2020 to relocate the facility to Raigad, Bhosale said.

MPCB also sought directions to the operator to shift the facility in consultation with BMC.

HC was told that while the firm was awaiting environment clearance before the plant could be relocated to the location identified in Raigad, it had installed sufficient air and water pollution control systems as per MPCB directions. The affidavit further said the pollution monitoring report for December 2022 showed that the pollutant levels were within the prescribed limits. Hence, the PIL should be dismissed, it said.