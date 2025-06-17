MUMBAI: The DB Marg police have booked the employee of a jewellery making firm on June 14 for stealing 866.24 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹92 lakh between February and May 2025 before fleeing to his hometown in Rajasthan. The accused, Rajib Ranjit Ghosh, 44, who had been working at the firm for the past five years, was caught stealing on CCTV footage. Employee flees with gold worth ₹ 92 lakh

According to the police, the complaint was filed by Rushil Javeri, 30, a resident of Girgaon, who owns a gold jewellery firm. He told the police that one of the jewellery designers had left gold earrings, bars, and other jewellery in a plastic container sealed with cello tape in a locker, and left the key with him. On May 15, when the employee found the ornaments missing and checked the CCTV footage, Ghosh was seen stealing the gold from the locker and hiding it under his clothes on April 22.

According to the police, from 2009 to 2012 Ghosh had worked at the firm as a craftsman before leaving to work elsewhere only to rejoin the firm in 2020 as a designer. Javeri told the police that 30 people were employed at his firm and the accused was part of a group of three workers, residents of Ghatkopar, who were responsible for the colouring, repairing, and polishing of gold jewellery. He added that gold was always weighed before being given to workers, and weighed again after the ornaments were made.

Police said that investigations revealed that between February 1 and May 14 Ghosh had stolen 866.24 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹92 lakh. When Javeri tried to call Ghosh and found that the latter had fled to Rajasthan, he registered a complaint with DB Marg police. The police will soon send a team to find and arrest the accused.