Mumbai, An empty coach of a local train coming out of a car shed derailed near Dombivli station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, disrupting services on Mumbai's busy suburban network and causing hardship to commuters during rush hour, officials said.

Empty local train coach derails near Mumbai; services hit during rush hour

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No one was injured in the incident, whose cause was under investigation, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

Commuters complained that services on the Central Railway's Main Line, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai with neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, were late by 20 to 30 minutes.

Crowds swelled on trains and platforms due to disruption in suburban services.

The incident occurred at 8.09 am when the empty train was heading from Kalwa car shed to Kalyan, the CR spokesperson said.

At least three local train services were held up due to the disruption, the official added.

Later, the coach was re-railed at 10.10 am, about two hours after the derailment, and traffic on the line resumed from 10.45 pm, as per the Central Railway.

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{{^usCountry}} Until that time, the traffic from the slow line was diverted to the fast line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Until that time, the traffic from the slow line was diverted to the fast line. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kalyan-bound suburban services were unavailable at a few stations, inconveniencing commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalyan-bound suburban services were unavailable at a few stations, inconveniencing commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said the affected coach has been re-railed and traffic on the affected slow line has resumed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said the affected coach has been re-railed and traffic on the affected slow line has resumed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Railway officials said a probe led by senior divisional safety officer has been ordered in the derailment that occurred on a crossover point near Dombivli station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Railway officials said a probe led by senior divisional safety officer has been ordered in the derailment that occurred on a crossover point near Dombivli station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another official said ARTs were immediately rushed to the site from the Kalyan, Kurla and Kalwa car sheds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another official said ARTs were immediately rushed to the site from the Kalyan, Kurla and Kalwa car sheds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the officials, the suburban services on the Main Line were 25 to 30 minutes late till late afternoon and as a result passengers faced a tough time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the officials, the suburban services on the Main Line were 25 to 30 minutes late till late afternoon and as a result passengers faced a tough time. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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