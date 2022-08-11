Enraged over late delivery, man breaks beer bottles on wine shop owner’s head

Mumbai: A 62-year-old wine shop owner in Khar suffered injuries after a customer broke beer bottles on his head for allegedly delivering his order late. On Tuesday complainant Vinay Salvi, the owner of Goregaonkar Wines in Khar west, approached the Khar police complaining about an unruly customer who assaulted him and his staff and ransacked his shop.

The man said that on Sunday evening, a customer identified as Shree Dharan, residing at Meera Nivas in Khar, called the shop and ordered alcohol to be delivered to his house. “My employee Arun Dubey went to his house and delivered the alcohol but the accused was not pleased, as he claimed Dubey was late in delivering the order. He shouted and threatened Dubey,” said Salvi.

On Sunday, when the complainant was at the shop counter, Dharan came to the shop along with a female. “Dharan began abusing Dubey. When the employee asked him what the problem was, Dharam slapped him and threatened to break his bones,” said Salvi.

Hearing the commotion and seeing his employee being assaulted Salvi intervened and asked Dharan why he was being violent, Dharan got agitated and abused Salvi throwing the Paytm scanner on the counter towards him. “I ducked but when I stood up, Dharan had a beer bottle in his hand. He flung the bottle towards me and picked up another bottle and broke it over my head,” Salvi added.

The accused went on a rampage for over five minutes breaking several bottles in the shop. The passersby, who gathered outside the shop seeing the commotion, intercepted Dharan and took him away. “I called my brother and asked him to take me to the Holy Spirit hospital in Bandra where my wounds were stitched up. My brother informed the police about the incident and FIR was registered,” said the elderly.

Mohan Mane, senior police inspector of Khar police station, said that they have registered a case against Dharan for assault under sections 323, 324 and for criminal intimidation under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code.