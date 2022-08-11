Enraged over late delivery, man breaks beer bottles on wine shop owner’s head
Mumbai: A 62-year-old wine shop owner in Khar suffered injuries after a customer broke beer bottles on his head for allegedly delivering his order late. On Tuesday complainant Vinay Salvi, the owner of Goregaonkar Wines in Khar west, approached the Khar police complaining about an unruly customer who assaulted him and his staff and ransacked his shop.
The man said that on Sunday evening, a customer identified as Shree Dharan, residing at Meera Nivas in Khar, called the shop and ordered alcohol to be delivered to his house. “My employee Arun Dubey went to his house and delivered the alcohol but the accused was not pleased, as he claimed Dubey was late in delivering the order. He shouted and threatened Dubey,” said Salvi.
On Sunday, when the complainant was at the shop counter, Dharan came to the shop along with a female. “Dharan began abusing Dubey. When the employee asked him what the problem was, Dharam slapped him and threatened to break his bones,” said Salvi.
Hearing the commotion and seeing his employee being assaulted Salvi intervened and asked Dharan why he was being violent, Dharan got agitated and abused Salvi throwing the Paytm scanner on the counter towards him. “I ducked but when I stood up, Dharan had a beer bottle in his hand. He flung the bottle towards me and picked up another bottle and broke it over my head,” Salvi added.
The accused went on a rampage for over five minutes breaking several bottles in the shop. The passersby, who gathered outside the shop seeing the commotion, intercepted Dharan and took him away. “I called my brother and asked him to take me to the Holy Spirit hospital in Bandra where my wounds were stitched up. My brother informed the police about the incident and FIR was registered,” said the elderly.
Mohan Mane, senior police inspector of Khar police station, said that they have registered a case against Dharan for assault under sections 323, 324 and for criminal intimidation under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
