Environment ministry set to give green nod to Dighi Port Industrial Area

The Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) project, spread over 5,024 hectares in Raigad district, is set to get the green light from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC). A proposal by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has been recommended for environmental clearance by MoEFCC’s expert appraisal committee for a coastal regulation zone, ports, and national highways.

Earlier this year, Dighi Port authority had sought the Centre’s permission to reclaim an additional 304 hectares from the adjoining Arabian Sea and Rajapuri creek to expand its operations. On September 16, while recommending for environmental clearance, the ministry also granted terms of reference to the port’s expansion proposal. Now, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study will be carried out and based on the report, the nod may be given.

The ₹7360.46-crore DPIA project is expected to be developed alongside the port expansion, and will be a major node of the proposed Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). At least 4,500 trees will be felled and 15 villages will be affected for the project, as per the EIA report. About 88% of the land acquisition has been completed as of July.

“As part of the DMIC project, two industrial hubs were to be developed. One is under development as Aurangabad Industrial City while the second node is planned to be port-based. We proposed this land in Raigad as Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Mumbai is very congested - both in terms of maritime traffic and availability of land around the port,” an MIDC official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The DPIA site is strategically located adjacent to the Mumbai-Goa National Highway, the Pune-Kolad Highway, and the Pune-Harihareshwar Highway. It is about 117 km from Mumbai, and 26 kms east of Dighi Port. The industrial complex is likely to cater to engineering, food processing, and pharmaceutical industries.

Dighi Port Limited was acquired by Adani Ports and SEZ in February 2021 from Balaji Group, which had been granted a 50-year concession by the Maharashtra Maritime Board to develop and operate it. The concessionaire sold a 100% stake in the port to Adani in a distress sale, after facing mounting debts, for ₹705 crore under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Adani Ports at the time announced to invest over ₹10,000 crore to develop the port into a multi-cargo hub and to set up rail and road infrastructure.