Environmentalists question CIDCO’s ‘mangrove loss in Navi Mumbai, replantation in Jalgaon’ plan

Environmentalists have questioned the proposal of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to allow replantation of mangroves, which would be felled to make way for coastal road, 360 km away - in Shevare Khurd village of Jalgaon district.

“Is this some kind of joke? It is very simple that if you remove some greenery, it should be replanted in the same region, to help balance the environment. What logic is there to cut terrestrial trees here and replant them in a far-flung area? You will only worsen the situation here,” said Aaba Ranaware, an award-winning environmentalist.

He also expressed surprise over the choice of area for the replantation. “It is a dry area where plants find it difficult to survive. This seems only an attempt to mislead people.”

The union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has given its nod for the ₹681.6 project in Navi Mumbai. The environment assessment committee chaired by Deepak Apte, former BNHS director, cleared the proposal which includes removal of 3,728 mangroves and diversion of 32.69 hectares of reserve forest land.

Coastal road connects Amra Marg to Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) junction, with a link to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). CIDCO has claimed that this will reduce traffic on existing roads like Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg and NH 348 and bring down the travel time between MTHL junction, NMIA and Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone.

Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan, is sceptical about this exercise. “In a similar move earlier, compensatory replantation was done at Koproli hills in Panvel taluka for the mangrove loss on account of a project in Uran. Most of these plants did not survive.”

Mangroves are the foot soldiers which protect the coasts from tidal attacks and tsunamis, apart from serving as rain forests and carbon sinks, Pawar explained. “This is happening at a time when the rising sea levels have become a matter of concern, globally,” he said and claimed that coastal road itself would interfere with the free flow of intertidal waters.

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar likens CIDCO’s decision to treating the toes for an eye problem. “Do authorities expect fish and crabs to lay eggs in Jalgaon trees? Wonder as to how the coast will be protected with the replantation on the mainland 360 km away.”

Environmentalists are also questioning the need for coastal road when the area is already witnessing flyovers and roads connecting the airport to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and MTHL.

Pawar said, “Tinkering with the ecologically sensitive zones and adversely impacting the local fishing community has unfortunately become the order of the day.”

Seconding Pawar’s opinion, Kumar said this is an area of grave concern as all the eco-sensitive areas will be ruined. “The coastal road project will require about 7,92,722 cubic metres of filling material which will be sourced from government-approved quarries at Pale Budruk and Kundevahal in Panvel taluka. This will create dust in the area which already is highly polluted, and no authority bothers to check on-site dust management.”

Despite several attempts, CIDCO refused to comment on the matter.

