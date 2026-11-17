MUMBAI: “Students who resort to unfair means and get away with it cannot build this nation,” the Bombay High Court observed while refusing to interfere with the expulsion of a second-year engineering student who allegedly replaced his answer sheet and forged the examiner’s signature to award himself full marks. Exam cheaters cannot build this nation: HC

“There is no point in showing sympathy to students using unfair means,” a division bench of Justice Urmila Joshi Phalke and Justice Raj D Wakode said, emphasising that academic discipline must be maintained and students who steal marks at the expense of hardworking peers must be dealt with sternly.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a second-year BTech Civil Engineering student of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, challenging the management’s December 24, 2025, order expelling him for the next four semesters.

According to the complaint, the student allegedly took an additional blank answer sheet out of the hall during the December 2, 2025 Mechanics of Solids examination, wrote his answers on it outside the hall, awarded himself full marks and forged the invigilator’s signature. On December 12, 2025, when the evaluated answer sheets were being shown to students in the classroom, around 10-15 students gathered near the professor’s table. The student allegedly took advantage of the commotion to replace the original answer sheet with the tampered one.

The course coordinator became suspicious after noticing that the student had scored 50 out of 50 marks, even though the examiner had not awarded full marks to any other student. The examiner also denied having signed the answer sheet submitted by the student, which allegedly bore forged signatures and contained marks filled by the student himself.

A fact-finding committee was constituted to probe the allegations. On December 12, 2025, the student submitted a statement before the committee admitting that he had replaced the answer sheet. However, he retracted the statement a few days later and sought leniency as he claimed that he had mistakenly entered the wrong answer-booklet number on the attendance sheet.

The court, however, observed that the material on record, including the statements of the examiner and invigilator, as well as discrepancies in the signatures and marking patterns, proved the allegations against the student.

“The management has to be very strict in maintaining academic standards and academic discipline for the progress of the country. There is no point in showing sympathy to students using unfair means,” the bench said.

The court further noted that the student’s expression of remorse or plea for forgiveness could not, by itself, be a ground for leniency, particularly when the punishment imposed was proportionate to the misconduct.

Stating that his action amounted to “serious misconduct and heinous activity of theft and forgery”, the court remarked, “Persons using unfairness to steal marks over students who worked hard to prove their worth has to be dealt with a stern hand. Students who resort to unfair means and get away with it are not useful for building this nation. They cannot be dealt with leniently and they should be made to learn a lesson not to adopt unfair means in their life”.

Holding that the institution had taken a decision based on documentary and circumstantial evidence after granting the student an opportunity of hearing, the court observed that there was no need for judicial interference and accordingly, dismissed the petition.