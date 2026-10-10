IIT Bombay will conduct its postponed exams with 2015 unfair means rules
IIT Bombay has reverted to its 2015 rules on academic malpractice for the postponed mid-semester examinations scheduled for October 10 and 11, after the institute’s Senate put the stricter 2026 rules on hold
IIT Bombay has reverted to its 2015 rules on academic malpractice for the postponed mid-semester examinations scheduled for October 10 and 11, after the institute’s Senate put the stricter 2026 rules on hold.
The institute shared a link to the older guidelines in an email sent to students a day before the examinations, along with instructions for candidates and teaching assistants (TAs) assigned to invigilate the papers.
The examinations were postponed following the September 18 death by suicide of a second-year student after an alleged academic malpractice case. The institute had earlier shared its 2026 rules, which prescribed stricter punishments for students found guilty of using unfair means.
According to the email accessed by Hindustan Times, students must reach their examination classrooms 30 minutes before the paper begins and occupy their allotted seats at least 10 minutes before the start. Entry will close 30 minutes after the examination begins.
Students must carry their original identity cards and essential stationery. Bags, books, notes and electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches and laptops, are prohibited inside examination buildings, except authorised material for open-book examinations. Students may also be checked for unauthorised material.
TAs have been directed to report 30 minutes before the examination, carry their identity cards and keep electronic devices and reading material outside the hall. They must report suspected malpractice to the faculty invigilator without disturbing other students.
A student said the administration had not separately informed candidates about the change, but the email and link to the older guidelines indicated that the 2015 rules would apply.
The return follows a special Senate meeting to review the malpractice policy after the student’s death. An eight-member committee was appointed to examine the rules and the handling of suspected violations. It is expected to submit its final report soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More