IIT Bombay will conduct its postponed exams with 2015 unfair means rules

IIT Bombay has reverted to its 2015 rules on academic malpractice for the postponed mid-semester examinations scheduled for October 10 and 11, after the institute’s Senate put the stricter 2026 rules on hold. India News

The institute shared a link to the older guidelines in an email sent to students a day before the examinations, along with instructions for candidates and teaching assistants (TAs) assigned to invigilate the papers.

The examinations were postponed following the September 18 death by suicide of a second-year student after an alleged academic malpractice case. The institute had earlier shared its 2026 rules, which prescribed stricter punishments for students found guilty of using unfair means.

According to the email accessed by Hindustan Times, students must reach their examination classrooms 30 minutes before the paper begins and occupy their allotted seats at least 10 minutes before the start. Entry will close 30 minutes after the examination begins.

Students must carry their original identity cards and essential stationery. Bags, books, notes and electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches and laptops, are prohibited inside examination buildings, except authorised material for open-book examinations. Students may also be checked for unauthorised material.

TAs have been directed to report 30 minutes before the examination, carry their identity cards and keep electronic devices and reading material outside the hall. They must report suspected malpractice to the faculty invigilator without disturbing other students.

A student said the administration had not separately informed candidates about the change, but the email and link to the older guidelines indicated that the 2015 rules would apply.

The return follows a special Senate meeting to review the malpractice policy after the student’s death. An eight-member committee was appointed to examine the rules and the handling of suspected violations. It is expected to submit its final report soon.