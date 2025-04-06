Excise dept busts liquor adulteration racket, seize stock worth 61.46L

THANE: Thane’s excise department busted a liquor adulteration racket and seized illegal Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) stock and equipment worth ₹61.46 lakh during raids in Mira Road and Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The operation uncovered a liquor bottling setup using fake caps and machinery, leading to the arrest of key accused involved in the illicit trade. Thane, India - April 05, 2025: Thane Excise Department seized illegal IMFL stock worth Rs,61.46 lakh during raids in Mira Road and Bhiwandi. The operation uncovered a liquor bottling setup using fake caps and machinery, leading to the arrest of key accused involved in the illicit trade.Five person arrested ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, April -05, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the excise team raided a location near Hotel PM Palace, Penkarpada, Mira Road East, on Tuesday, where they found Ramkesh Sitaram Gupta in possession of IMFL valued at ₹1,25,470. During interrogation, Gupta revealed that he regularly received stock from an unidentified supplier and expected the next consignment on Friday.

Following the lead, officials set up a trap near Chetan Wine Shop, Jangir Circle, Srishti Road. Later that day, a tempo arrived and delivered two boxes of the Royal Challenge and DSP Black (180ml) to Gupta. The driver and the delivery person were immediately detained. An officer said, “On questioning, the detained persons disclosed that the stock was supplied by Rakesh Balaram Mhatre, a resident of Jambhulwadi, Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road. A subsequent raid at his home led to the discovery of a large-scale illegal bottling setup.”

The team found Nitesh Balaram Mhatre filling IMFL into bottles inside a vehicle. He admitted to sealing bottles with counterfeit caps using a machine in a hidden room behind the house. Officials seized fake caps, sealing machines, branded packaging materials, and a large quantity of IMFL—all valued at ₹61,46,550.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the prohibition law, and further investigation is underway.