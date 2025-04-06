Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Excise dept busts liquor adulteration racket, seize stock worth 61.46L

ByAnamika Gharat
Apr 06, 2025 08:00 AM IST

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the prohibition law, and further investigation is underway

THANE: Thane’s excise department busted a liquor adulteration racket and seized illegal Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) stock and equipment worth 61.46 lakh during raids in Mira Road and Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The operation uncovered a liquor bottling setup using fake caps and machinery, leading to the arrest of key accused involved in the illicit trade.

Thane, India - April 05, 2025: Thane Excise Department seized illegal IMFL stock worth Rs,61.46 lakh during raids in Mira Road and Bhiwandi. The operation uncovered a liquor bottling setup using fake caps and machinery, leading to the arrest of key accused involved in the illicit trade.Five person arrested ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, April -05, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )
Thane, India - April 05, 2025: Thane Excise Department seized illegal IMFL stock worth Rs,61.46 lakh during raids in Mira Road and Bhiwandi. The operation uncovered a liquor bottling setup using fake caps and machinery, leading to the arrest of key accused involved in the illicit trade.Five person arrested ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, April -05, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the excise team raided a location near Hotel PM Palace, Penkarpada, Mira Road East, on Tuesday, where they found Ramkesh Sitaram Gupta in possession of IMFL valued at 1,25,470. During interrogation, Gupta revealed that he regularly received stock from an unidentified supplier and expected the next consignment on Friday.

Following the lead, officials set up a trap near Chetan Wine Shop, Jangir Circle, Srishti Road. Later that day, a tempo arrived and delivered two boxes of the Royal Challenge and DSP Black (180ml) to Gupta. The driver and the delivery person were immediately detained. An officer said, “On questioning, the detained persons disclosed that the stock was supplied by Rakesh Balaram Mhatre, a resident of Jambhulwadi, Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road. A subsequent raid at his home led to the discovery of a large-scale illegal bottling setup.”

The team found Nitesh Balaram Mhatre filling IMFL into bottles inside a vehicle. He admitted to sealing bottles with counterfeit caps using a machine in a hidden room behind the house. Officials seized fake caps, sealing machines, branded packaging materials, and a large quantity of IMFL—all valued at 61,46,550.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the prohibition law, and further investigation is underway.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Excise dept busts liquor adulteration racket, seize stock worth 61.46L
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On