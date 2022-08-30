Ex-manager of Dena Bank, three others convicted for ₹50-lakh fraud
A former chief manager of the bank, Praful Mishra, is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for four years
Mumbai: The special CBI court on Monday sentenced four men, including a former manager of Dena Bank, up to five years imprisonment for availing overdraft facility to the tune of ₹50 lakh by using forged Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and other documents in 2016-17.
A former chief manager of the bank, Praful Mishra, is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for four years, while the prime accused in the case, Vijay Chaudhari, is sentenced to five years imprisonment. The other two accused -- Rajesh Dhanukar and Ganesh Kandu -- who helped Chaudhari, were sentenced to three and two years imprisonment, respectively. The special court acquitted two accused for want of sanction to prosecute them.
As per the CBI, Chaudhari with the help of the other accused submitted 141 KVP each of ₹50,000 as security and availed overdraft facility of ₹50 lakh from Dena Bank. His account later turned into a non-performing asset. Further, when the bank went to encash the KVP those were found to be forged. After this, the bank lodged a complaint based on which the CBI registered a case in 2017.
During the probe, it was revealed that Chaudhari opened the account in a fictitious name, Ajay R Patil, and had submitted all the documents in that name. The CBI alleged that he was granted an overdraft facility without verification of the documents. The central agency claimed that then bank manager Mishra ‘abused his official position and did not get lien marking of purported KVPs as per the guidelines of the bank’. The two were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating.
Dhanukar, who was arrested later, was said to be in touch with Mishra and he was the one who introduced Chaudhari to Mishra. The CBI said that he was closely connected with both. Another accused Kandu, the CBI said, had helped Chaudhari prepare all the forged documents in the name of Ajay R Patil which were later used to open the bank account and avail the overdraft facility.
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
