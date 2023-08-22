Ex-mayor of Pen joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Shishir Dharkar, former president of Pen and an accused in the Pen Urban Cooperative Bank scam joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharkar, along with his colleagues and followers, arrived at Matoshree with a convoy of over a hundred cars from nearby Raigad district.

Welcoming Dharkar to the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray admired him for showing courage to join the party, which is fighting against the government and not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Dharkar had an easy option of going to the washing machine (as he calls the BJP), but he joined Shiv Sena, known for fighting against injustice,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray also took a swipe at deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. “Dharkar joined the Shiv Sena, which is a party of fighters. Some people pretend to be strongman but got scared and joined hands with BJP fearing ED action,” said Thackeray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also announced that he will travel to Pen to address a public meeting,

Shishir Dharkar is the former president of the municipal body of Pen, a city in Raigad district. He was also the main accused in ₹758 crore Pen urban bank scam related to loans transferred to fake accounts and was arrested.