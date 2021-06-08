Expect heavy rain in Mumbai between June 9 and 14: IMD

Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a severe weather warning over heavy rainfall expected across the Konkan coast (including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region) between June 9 and June 14.

The southwest monsoon has presently made its way across 30% of Maharashta, including Alibag and Raigad districts, IMD officials confirmed, and will soon arrive in the city as well. Till then, light to moderate rain and overcast skies are expected in the city, and are likely to intensify Thursday onward.

Mumbai has so far recorded 115.3mm of rain since June 1, which is 156% above the normal rainfall for the period. June 1 saw the heaviest rain, with 48.3mm recorded in a single day, while June 4 was the calmest day with no rain. “These showers are very scattered, and though the rainfall is not as intense or frequent as monsoon showers, the accompanying winds can be very strong,” said a scientist with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

“With the likely formation of a low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by 11th June 2021 and strengthening of westerlies, an active rainfall spell is expected over Konkan - Goa and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from 10th June for subsequent 4-5 days. Widespread rainfall activity is expected over the region during the period with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

IMD’s automatic weather station in Santacruz recorded 17.2mm on rain on Monday morning. Colaba received lighter showers, with a reading of 9.4mm. While Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are placed under a yellow category storm warning for June 11, Ratnagiri and Raigad are placed under an orange category warning, indicating higher chance of heavy rainfall in these regions.

“Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over North Maharashtra coast on 10th and 11th June 2021. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off North Maharashtra coast during the above mentioned period,” the IMD said on Monday.