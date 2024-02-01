 Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan meets Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation of him joining Cong | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan meets Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation of him joining Cong

Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan meets Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation of him joining Cong

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Feb 01, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Thackeray along with wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya, Tejas welcomed Rajan to their home. Shiv Sena (UBT) maintained that the meeting was done out of courtesy. However, the meeting ahead of the February 27 Rajya Sabha election has raised eyebrows in political circles

Mumbai: Former Reserve Bank of India governor and economist Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra residence amidst speculations that Rajan could be a Congress or Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan meets Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation of him joining Cong
Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan meets Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation of him joining Cong

Thackeray along with wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya, Tejas welcomed Rajan to their home. Shiv Sena (UBT) maintained that the meeting was done out of courtesy. However, the meeting ahead of the February 27 Rajya Sabha election has raised eyebrows in political circles.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Maharashtra will have six seats falling vacant and new candidates would be elected in the biennial elections. As per the equation to win each candidate will need a minimum 42 votes of members of the assembly.

Against the backdrop of the split in Shiv Sena and NCP, only Congress (44) has the required number. Thackeray faction and Sharad Pawar faction can extend support to Congress candidates to show the unity of MVA.

According to a Thackeray faction leader, Rajan could be projected as an MVA candidate for Rajya Sabha from Congress subject to the final decision by the Congress high command. “In this context, Rajan may have met Thackeray as a courtesy,” said the leader. Congress sources, however, said that so far, nothing has been finalised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On