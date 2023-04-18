Ex-serviceman dies during physical test for police recruitment

MUMBAI: An ex-serviceman who was attempting to be recruited into the Mumbai police force passed away during the physical test on the last day of the recruitment drive on Sunday evening. The Bandra Kurla Complex police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the death.

According to the police, 42-year-old Sachin Eknath Kadam from Kalyan was attempting the physical tests to be recruited into the police force at the Mumbai University grounds in Kalina. Around 4 pm, he was running the 1,600 metres race when he suddenly fell unconscious.

“Four of our team members present nearby quickly picked him up and brought him to the ambulance at the spot. He was immediately taken to the government hospital close by, but doctors there declared him dead on arrival,” said Tejaswi Satpute, DCP headquarters (II) who was in-charge of the arrangements.

She also said that Kadam was very close to the starting line when he collapsed, indicating that it happened during his second or third round of the track.

DCP, Zone 8, Dikshitkumar Gedam confirmed that an ADR had been registered by the BKC police. “After conducting the post-mortem, the deceased’s body was handed over to his family on Monday,” he said. The post-mortem report is still awaited, he added.

