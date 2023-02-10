Externed criminal nabbed within two hours of armed robbery

Mumbai: A 33-year-old notorious history sheeter on Thursday was arrested within two hours after he allegedly fled with a mobile phone and threatened the victim with a dagger. The accused – Siddiq Sheikh – has 14 cases registered with the Trombay police only and was externed from city limits.

As per the police, the complainant – Sajid Ahmed – was on his way home with his sister Afreen when they were approached by Sheikh, 33. The accused allegedly grabbed Ahmed, put a dagger to his stomach and threatened to cut him open, after which he fled with Ahmed’s mobile phone and a ₹100 note that he had in his shirt pocket.

“The accused fled into a slum pocket next to the road where he committed the robbery and disappeared into its lanes. Ahmed, 23, immediately told Afreen to rush to the police station while he decided to wait at the spot, in case the accused came out of the slum,” said a police officer.

As soon as Afreen informed the police, a team was dispatched to the spot. On realising the futility of trying to track the accused through the slum, the police decided to turn to technology instead.

“We got in touch with the service provider and asked for the current location of Ahmed’s phone. We were informed that the phone was switched off but its last location was at the Mankhurd railway station. We realised that the accused was about to take a train either to Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and rushed to the station,” said police sub-inspector Sharad Nanekar, Trombay police station.

Over the next half an hour, the police and the victims searched both platforms of the station but could not spot the accused anywhere. They then exited the station premises and fanned out.

“We noticed a man trying to hide behind a small office a few metres from the station and intercepted him on a hunch. It turned out to be the robber, and he still had Ahmed’s phone and cash,” said Nanekar.

Sheikh was charged with robbery and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act, after which he was placed under arrest.

“Sheikh has 14 past cases registered against him with us, which include crimes like burglary and armed robbery. We had externed him from city limits but he still returned and committed the crime,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Ranshevre, Trombay police station.