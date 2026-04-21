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Ex-Thane civic official booked for raping woman staffer; 'introduced her to fake godman Kharat’: FIR

Ex-Thane civic official booked for raping woman staffer; 'introduced her to fake godman Kharat’: FIR

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 07:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane, A retired assistant commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation has been booked for allegedly raping a woman employee over a period of three years by misusing his official position, police said on Tuesday.

Ex-Thane civic official booked for raping woman staffer; 'introduced her to fake godman Kharat’: FIR

The victim, who worked as a data entry operator at the corporation, alleged that the accused had taken her to his rented flat, spiked her drink and raped her.

He allegedly filmed the act and later used the video to blackmail her for further sexual favours. The alleged crime occurred between 2020 and 2023, according to the FIR.

The accused allegedly took the victim to Ashok Kharat in Nashik under the pretext of fortune-telling. There, the victim was allegedly subjected to rituals and was forced to wear a specific stone, the FIR stated.

The fake godman was arrested by Nashik Police for alleged sexual exploitation of several women and on charges of cheating. He is also facing an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate.

 
nashik rape thane
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